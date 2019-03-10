TS among top job generators in MSMEs

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana have been the largest job generators in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector over the past four years, an all-India survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has revealed.

Top exporters

In case of exporters, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana emerged top three States, the CII survey covering 1.05 lakh MSME units in 350 industrial centres of the country showed.

The industry body used the turnover-based definition of MSMEs.

The survey focussed on jobs created over the last four years, jobs expected to be created in short term (one year) and medium term (three years).

Rise in employment base

It was disclosed that the geographic dispersion of 3.32 lakh jobs created in the country over the last four years, an increase of 13.9% over employment base, was predominantly in Maharashtra (29%), Gujarat (14%) and Telangana (10%). The thre States together accounted for 54% of jobs.

The survey indicated that exporters were responsible for 21% of the 3.32 lakh jobs created.

About 8,800 jobs were created in Telangana by exporter MSMEs in food processing, metal products, machinery parts, textiles and apparels and IT and tech. Another 24,184 jobs were created in the State by non-exporter MSMEs involved in hospitality and tourism, textiles and apparels, transport and logistics.

It came to light that 5.70 lakh jobs were likely to be created in the country in short term (one year), of which Telangana will account for 42,535 jobs and stand fifth in the country, trailing Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Of the 42,535 jobs in the State, exporters will contribute 9,992 jobs and non-exporters 32,543 jobs.

Road map

The road map for medium term (three years) MSMEs in Telangana shows exporters likely to create 20,401 jobs and non-exporters 60,392 jobs. A senior industries official told The Hindu that an estimated 25 lakh people are employed in 11 lakh MSME units, both in organised and unorganised sectors, in Telangana. The units produce more than 8,000 products for domestic and international markets.