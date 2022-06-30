TS among top achievers in business reforms

State was among toppers in EoDB in the past

Telangana continued its march as topper in promoting business-friendly environment and has been ranked top achiever based on the implementation of business reforms action plan (BRAP).

The State is among seven States which had been categorised as top achievers in the country with Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu being others in the category. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the assessment of States/Union Territories under BRAP-2020.

The BRAP 2020 included 301 reform points covering 15 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, environment, land administration and transfer of land and property and utility permits among others and 118 new reforms were included to further augment the reforms process. The State has put in robust systems like the TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS where permits are being issued online in a time frame.

The State was consistently ranked among toppers in ease of doing business in the past for few years. The Union Government, in a departure from the previous years where States/UTs were ranked, had now placed the States under four categories – top achievers, achievers, aspirers and emerging business ecosystems.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had been assessing the States/UTs based on their performance and to date, assessment had been released for 2015-, 2016, 2017-18 and 2019.