Telangana among top 4 contributing States to India’s GDP: KTR

Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration and Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president, K.T. Rama Rao. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

May 09, 2022 21:26 IST

₹28,000 crore spent on irrigation projects in arid Palamur region, says Minister

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has stated that Telangana is among top four contributors to the country’s GDP with several proactive policies initiated by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government since 2014.

He participated in several developmental programmes organised in Narayanpet district on Monday. Along with Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud, local legislator S. Rajender Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Vanajamma, MAUD Commissioner Satyanarayana and District Collector D. Harichandana he inaugurated several public facilities and laid foundation stones for some more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at a meeting after inaugurating Mission Bhagiratha water treatment facility, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Centre was sitting over the State’s request for allocation of 573 tmc ft Krishna water out of 811 tmc ft allocation for combined Andhra Pradesh under Section 3 of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act based on the catchment area and injustice done to the area for decades.

He mentioned that BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj had promised to give national project status to Palamauru-Rangareddy project but the BJP government at the Centre kept it as a mirage till date. He stated that the State government had transformed combined Mahabubnagar district by spending ₹28,000 crore on Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and other projects to improve irrigation facility considerably.

The Minister said Telangana was the only State in the country that was giving investment support to farmers at ₹5,000 per acre for two crop seasons a year and ₹5 lakh life insurance cover to farmers in the event of their death, irrespective of cause. About 80,000 dependent families were given the insurance claim so far.

Demanding the Centre to sanction new railway lines connecting Gadwal-Macharla and Krishna-Vikarabad, Mr. Rama Rao said he would take the proposal of food processing unit at Kamsanipally to the Chief Minister’s notice.

Mahabubnagar MP M. Srinivas Reddy, legislators G. Balaraju, S. Vani Devi, K. Damodar Reddy, Ch. Rammohan Reddy, P. Narender Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Y. Anjaiah Yadav and others participated in the programmes.