TS Agency areas peaceful on Sunday

The Agency areas of Adilabad and Kumra Bheem Ssifabad districts remained calm and peaceful on Sunday. The police has withdrawn much of the 3,000 strong force it had deployed here about 10 days ago to restore peace and normalcy.

The effect of the recent incidents of violence however, is showing on events which are lined up for early next year. For example, the Khamdev jatara of the Thodasam clan of Raj Gond Adivasis will now be a five-day affair instead of the customary 15 days.

The decision to truncate the jatara period was taken at a meeting at the Mankapur Rai Centre in Narnoor mandal. A meeting of the Chinchughat Rai Centre in Adilabad district was held during the day.

Both the meetings reportedly decided to maintain peace. Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force conducted a flag march in Utnoor.