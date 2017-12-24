TS Agency areas peaceful on Sunday

The Agency areas of Adilabad and Kumra Bheem Ssifabad districts remained calm and peaceful on Sunday. The police has withdrawn much of the 3,000 strong force it had deployed here about 10 days ago to restore peace and normalcy.
The effect of the recent incidents of violence however, is showing on events which are lined up for early next year. For example, the Khamdev jatara of the Thodasam clan of Raj Gond Adivasis will now be a five-day affair instead of the customary 15 days.
The decision to truncate the jatara period was taken at a meeting at the Mankapur Rai Centre in Narnoor mandal. A meeting of the Chinchughat Rai Centre in Adilabad district was held during the day.
Both the meetings reportedly decided to maintain peace. Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force conducted a flag march in Utnoor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor