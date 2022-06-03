TS adds 49 cases to COVID tally

rer

The State recorded 49 COVID cases on Friday.

According to the Health Bulletin released on Friday, this number pushes the total number of positive cases in the State to 7,93,468. The total number of recoveries stood at 50. As many as 520 cases are under treatment or isolation, and no deaths have been recorded.

A total of 10,940 samples were tested and 462 reports are awaited.

Hyderabad district recorded the largest number of cases with 25. This was followed by Rangareddy district with 16 and two each in Karimnagar, Hanamkonda and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Sangareddy and Nalgonda districts recorded one case each.

As many as 25,171 vaccines were administered which include precautionary doses. This brings the cumulative number of vaccines administered to 6,35,66,596.