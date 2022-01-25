TS adds 4,559 more COVID cases

Cases surging in rural districts

Two days after recording less than 4,000 COVID cases in Telangana, 4,559 fresh cases were recorded on Tuesday, as over a lakh tests were conducted. Less than one lakh samples were tested on Sunday and Monday, which led to detection of less than 4,000 infections.

On Tuesday, 1,13,670 samples were examined, and the results of 7,695 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

More than 80% of the daily case load in the State was from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkjgiri districts for several days. Gradually, over 100 infections each are recorded in Hanamkonda, and Khammam. Nalgonda, and Karimnagar too, got added to the list, and six more districts recorded over 99 cases.

The new 4,559 cases include 1,450 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 432 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 322 from Rangareddy, 201 from Hanamkonda, 145 from Khammam, 138 from Nalgonda, and 112 from Karimnagar.

From March 2, 2020, to January 25 this year, a total of 3.15 crore samples were tested and 7,43,354 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 36,269 were active cases, 7,03,008 have recovered, and 4,077 people have died.