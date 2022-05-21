TS adds 40 fresh COVID cases

Telangana recorded 40 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 7,92,842. While 13,054 samples were tested, results of 640 were awaited.

The new cases include 31 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

From March 2, 2020, to May 21 this year, 3.48 crore samples were tested and 7,92,842 were COVID positive. Of the total cases, 407 were active cases, 7,88,324 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.