TS adds 230 cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 20:04 IST

The State recorded 230 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 6,59,543. While 50,636 samples were examined, results of 788 were awaited.

The new infections include 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 18 from Warangal Urban and 17 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No case was recorded in five districts, including Narayanpet and Nirmal, on the day.

Another COVID patient died on Sunday. With this, the death toll now stands at 3,884.

The State now has 5,545 active cases.