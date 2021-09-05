Telangana

TS adds 230 cases to COVID tally

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 05 September 2021 20:04 IST
Updated: 05 September 2021 20:04 IST

The State recorded 230 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 6,59,543. While 50,636 samples were examined, results of 788 were awaited.

The new infections include 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 18 from Warangal Urban and 17 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No case was recorded in five districts, including Narayanpet and Nirmal, on the day.

Another COVID patient died on Sunday. With this, the death toll now stands at 3,884.

Advertising
Advertising

The State now has 5,545 active cases.

Comments
More In Telangana
Read more...