TS adds 2,098 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 2,098 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 7,76,313. Out of the 74,803 samples tested, results of 2,131 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The daily case load has been less than 3,000 for the last five days. Samples tested in a day too, have stayed below a lakh: around 75,000-95,000 were examined in a day.

The new cases include 629 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 117 from Rangareddy, 101 from Khammam, and 98 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to February 5 this year, a total of 3.25 crore samples were tested for COVID and 7,76,313 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 29,226 were active cases, 7,42,988 have recovered, and 4,099 people have died.

The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) has been on the decline. It had crossed 850 in the end of January. On February 5, 714 patients were in ICU.