TS adds 1,891 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

10 October 2020 00:05 IST

Seven people succumb on Oct. 8

Telangana State recorded 1,891 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,08,535.

Seven more persons succumbed to the virus taking the total number of casualties to 1,208. The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 26,374 with 21,801 persons under home/institutional quarantine. The reports of 915 of the 53,086 samples tested are awaited and the total number of samples tested till date reached 34,49,925, a shade lower than the 35 lakh mark.

The case fatality rate continued to be much lower at 0.57% against the national average of 1.5%. The number of recoveries continued to be on par or higher than the positive cases with 1,878 persons recovering from the impact of the virus on Thursday taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,80,953.

The recovery rate at 86.7% was slightly higher than the national average of 85.5%.

Of the total new positive cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to contribute the major share with 285 persons testing positive on Thursday.

Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 195 and 175 new cases respectively while Nalgonda too reported cases in three digits at 128. The number was just short of 100 in Karimnagar which reported 97 new cases during the day.

Kumrambheem Asifabad district reported the lowest number of positive cases at 10 and the number of positive cases was on the lower side in Narayanpet (13) and Bhupalpally (18). Nirmal with 22 cases and Mancherial with 23 were among the districts that reported lower number of cases, according to the bulletin released by the Health department.