TS adds 167 cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

10 October 2021 20:43 IST

The State’s coronavirus tally went up by 162 cases on Sunday, with merely 33,506 samples being put to test. Results of 647 persons was awaited.

Of the new cases, the maximum of 55 were detected in the Greater Hyderabad region followed by 11 each in Rangareddy and Nalgonda, and 10 each in Karimnagar and Medchal-Malkajgiri. No infection was detected in nine districts including Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Narayanpet.

The case tally now stands at 6,67,887.

One more COVID patient succumbed to the infectious disease, taking the death toll to 3,930. Of the total cases, 4,235 were active as of Sunday evening.