TS a welfare State even in troubled times: KTR

Even as COVID pandemic is disrupting economies, Telangana continues to accord top priority to the welfare of its citizens.

Not only cash transfer schemes for the poor are unhindered, but development assurances are being delivered, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said here on Monday.

Mr. Rao toured Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on Monday, laying foundation stones for development works and inaugurated new infrastructure.

The three-stop tour started on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) at Chityal, where along with Nakrekal legislator Ch. Lingaiah and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, he inaugurated the 33/11 kV electricity sub-station. A total of ₹2.5 crore worth works, including the Vaikunta Dhamam, roads and drainage system, were launched here.

“Just two days ago, ₹7,000 crore Rythu Bandhu fund was released for 54 lakh farmers, Aasara pensions for 42 lakh beneficiaries were disbursed, loans of six lakh farmers were waived, fertilizers and seeds are being supplied, and the 24-hour power supply has not stopped,” he said, marking the State’s commitment to welfare.

Next at Huzurnagar, the Ministers joined by legislator S. Saidi Reddy and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, were in a single frame cutting the ribbon strung across the premises for Revenue Divisional Office, a prominent electoral assurance of the ruling TRS party in the constituency’s by-poll in October 2019.

Mr.Rao, exhibiting camaraderie with the Congress chief both on and off the dais, was also vocal and unifying, and said, “There will be no political interventions and there are no elections for the next four years. Development irrespective of political belonging,” he repeated.

He assured that the incomplete model colony, of about 4,000 houses, initiated by Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy as the Minister for Housing in 2012 here, would be completed as a joint venture.

Huzurnagar, as assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the success meet of the by-poll, has got almost 16 works sanctioned, and funds to gram panchayats, mandals and municipalities were released, he said.

KTR reached Nalgonda and along with legislator K. Bhupal Reddy laid the foundation stone for a faecal sludge treatment plant.

He reminded KCR’s 'Nalgonda adoption plan' from the electioneering times, and assured that it will be completed under him and Mr. Jagadish Reddy’s care.