Telangana

Trying to escape monkey attack, woman falls and dies in Boath in Telangana

The monkey menace in human habitations in Adilabad district claimed one life on Wednesday in Boath mandal head quarter village after a woman died in the melee of a money troop attack shocking locals.

The deceased was identified as Raisidam Jangubai, a 55-year-old tribal woman, and resident of Boath Bus Station area.

According to police, a large troop of monkeys began attacking people in the bus station area following which Jangubai panicked and ran. She suffered a fall which turned out to be fatal.

Comments
