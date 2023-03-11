‘Truth will come out in ED investigation’

March 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary and state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh said that truth would come out in the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor scam. He said that the telling evidence of ruling party MLC K. Kavitha’s role that emerged in the scam had in fact rattled Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“KCR’s designs for intimidating statutory agencies wouldn’t cut the ice. He had lost the faith of people of Telangana long ago, and as the truth of the liquor scam stares them in the eye, the fear is visible on their faces, which the manufactured postures and protests can’t obfuscate. The BRS has unfolded a theatre in the national capital to deflect the attention of people from the core issue of Kavitha’s involvement in the liquor scam in active connivance with the ruling Aam Admi Party,” said Mr. Tarun Chugh, in a release here on Saturday.

Stating that the ED had summoned Ms. Kavitha for questioning after following due process and obtaining conclusive evidence, the BJP leader said that Mr. Arun Pillai, one of the accused in the scam, had already made a deposition stating that he was actually a benami of Ms. Kavitha and acted at her behest. The chargesheets, CBI, and ED had a detailed narration of the role of Kavitha, how South Group played an important role in the whole scam, and how ₹100 crore was given to AAP following the hawala route, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ED summoned Ms. Kavitha to get details of the proceeds of this illicit transaction. Instead of answering questions, BRS has chosen to take recourse to intimidation by calling statutory agencies names. The drama that Ms. Kavitha enacted yesterday in New Delhi on the women’s reservation bill turned out to be a farce. The silence of KCR on this entire issue is telling. Neither Ms. Kavitha nor her family does answer simple questions about whether or not she was part of the South Group. Did she take part in the deliberations to decide the liquor policy? Whether or not they had meetings in ITC Kohinoor, Hyderabad, and Hotel Oberai, New Delhi, or her share in the entire scheme was fixed at 33% per cent,” said Mr Tarun Chugh.