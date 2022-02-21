Trujet to resume operations from Feb. 23

Air carrier Trujet on Monday said it is resuming operations from February 23.

“As you are aware Trujet operations were temporarily hampered due to various administrative and technical reasons from Feb. 5 till date. Trujet is pleased to inform that it is resuming operations from Feb 23 (Wednesday),” managing director V. Umesh said.

The routes and sectors on which it is resuming services are between Hyderabad and Vidyanagar, Vidyanagar and Bengaluru, Bengaluru and Bidar, Hyderabad and Rajahmundry, Hyderabad and Nanded, Mumbai and Nanded, Mumbai and Kolhapur, and Mumbai and Jalgaon.

Sources said the company is resuming operations with one aircraft and plans to soon launch services to additional sectors. The company has also raised funds recently, an official said.