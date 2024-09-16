True victory of Congress lies in empowering cadre: Revanth

The Congress can claim true victory only when party workers belonging to socially backward communities are equipped with political power in the local body elections, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, indicating that the polls would be held once the Backward Classes reservations issues are untangled.

“We as leaders may win as MPs and MLAs but the real victory is when the Congress cadre sweep the local body elections,” he said, crediting the party’s comeback to power after a decade to them.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme at Gandhi Bhavan where Mahesh Kumar Goud took charge as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief on Sunday.

Extending complete support to the new TPCC president, the CM called for better coordination between the party and the government to get a second term in 2028 and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, winning 15 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. “2023 victory is the semi-final and 2029 Parliament elections will be the final. Rahul Gandhi should hoist the national flag at Red Fort,” he said.

Criticising Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T. Harish Rao, he slammed him for not keeping his promise of resigning if farm loans were waived. He went further, ridiculing Mr. Rao’s height and demanding his immediate resignation, citing the government’s decision to waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh for eligible farmers.

Issuing a warning to the BRS, he noted that while the new TPCC president may seem soft, but he is prepared to retaliate in a language the BRS understands. Referring to the ‘violence’ at BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy’s residence, he questioned who sparked the conflict. “You provoked another MLA with indecent remarks, and now you are crying hoarse when he retaliated,” he said, blaming Mr. Kaushik Reddy for the provocative comments.

Reflecting on his tenure as TPCC president, Mr. Reddy highlighted the several campaigns launched to expose the unfulfilled promises of the BRS, with Mr. Mahesh Goud, as working president, playing a key role in their success. “Within three months of coming to power, we have provided 30,000 jobs, and another 35,000 positions will be filled soon,” he said.