HYDERABAD

11 December 2021 22:32 IST

Truck goes berserk, student killed

Advertising

Advertising

An engineering student of Vignan college was killed instantly after he came under the wheels of avtruck that went berserk in Abdullapurmet police limits on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Pranay Goud, 20, hailing from Rajanna Sircilla district. He was in the ECE stream.

The incident, police said, was reported at 3.30 p.m. when students were leaving the college and around the same time brakes of the truck reportedly failed. The driver, alerted by the failure, had pulled the truck to one side and collided against a compound wall to minimise the damage. However, from the same end Pranay was on his way.

While the student was killed instantly, the truck driver who suffered injuries was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Abdullapurmet police registered a case for investigation.