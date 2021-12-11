Telangana

Truck goes berserk, student killed

Truck goes berserk,

student killed

An engineering student of Vignan college was killed instantly after he came under the wheels of avtruck that went berserk in Abdullapurmet police limits on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Pranay Goud, 20, hailing from Rajanna Sircilla district. He was in the ECE stream.

The incident, police said, was reported at 3.30 p.m. when students were leaving the college and around the same time brakes of the truck reportedly failed. The driver, alerted by the failure, had pulled the truck to one side and collided against a compound wall to minimise the damage. However, from the same end Pranay was on his way.

While the student was killed instantly, the truck driver who suffered injuries was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Abdullapurmet police registered a case for investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 10:33:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/truck-goes-berserk-student-killed/article37935205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY