A truck driver sustained burn injuries after his vehicle caught fire in Kaiser Nagar of Gajularamaram early on Thursday morning. Sikander Kumar, 29, sustained 30% burns due after the rear portion of his vehicle came in contact with high tension electric wires and caught fire while he was parking his vehicle. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.