A truck carrying liquor worth ₹30 lakh overturned at the Dairy Farm Road in Bowenpally.

According to the police, the vehicle overturned after alleged tyre burst. As per initial investigation, about 15% of the bottles were damaged in the accident, the police said. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident. Bowenpally police have registered the case.

