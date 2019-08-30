Truant doctors at Warangal MGM Hospital make Minister livid

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who paid a surprise visit to MGM Hospital here on Thursday, was shocked to find several doctors abstaining from duty.

The Minister got livid and immediately took their numbers to speak to them. He warned them against such ‘action’ in future.

Accompanied by Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, he decided to visit the hospital to take note of things taking place there.

Patients’ hope

“Patients have come from far-off places to get proper medical care and doctors are bunking,” he pointed out.

Mr. Dayakar Rao asked hospital superintendent B. Srinivasa Rao and Kakatiya Medical College principal Sandhya to take biometric attendance of the staff henceforth to ensure uninterrupted services to poor patients.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sanctioned ₹5 crore for the hospital and many NRIs were also coming forward to donate for better facilities at the hospital, he said.

Spoke to patients

He also interacted with the staff to know their problems and spoke to patients.