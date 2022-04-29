TRSV stages protest in OU

The students wing of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, TRSV, took out a procession at the Arts Colleges on the campus of Osmania University on Friday and burnt an effigy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy for the latter’s remarks against Government Whip and former TRSV president Balka Suman.

State vice president of TRSV T. Balu, functionaries B. Veerababu, A. Haribabu, J. Anil, P. Ramesh, K. Vijay, S. Venkat and several others participated in the protest. Speaking on the protest, they alleged that Mr. Jagga Reddy was among those in the front who opposed statehood to Telangana and worked against the Telangana movement.

They sought to know the rationale behind Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the OU campus alleging that it was the Congress that was responsible for the sacrifice of hundreds of youth in 2009 after going back on the initial announcement on statehood to Telangana. They also criticised those making noise in the name of OU-JAC and said such elements would be exposed soon.