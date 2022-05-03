TRSV demands Rahul to visit martyrs families before entering OU

Threaten to obstruct his entry into university campus

The students wing of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRSV) has demanded that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi visit the families of martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives during the movement for Statehood to Telangana from 2009, before visiting the Osmania University campus.

Activists of the TRSV took out a protest procession on the university campus on Tuesday and burnt an effigy of the AICC leader in front of the Arts College building stating that they would obstruct his visit in case he tried to enter the campus without visiting the martyrs families.

They sought to know why he had not visited the families of those who sacrificed their lives for Statehood and why he was insisting up on the visit now. Leaders of TRSV, including its general secretary P. Ramesh, secretaries Jangaiah, Rajesh Naik, B. Nagaraju and others suggested the Congress party and the AICC leader not to disturb the peaceful atmosphere on the campus.

It was due to the Congress’ decision to go back on the December 9, 2009 promise on statehood a large number of youth of Telangana had ended their lives but the AICC leader did not visit either the families of those who sacrificed their lives or the university campus during the Statehood movement.