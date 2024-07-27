ADVERTISEMENT

TRSMA asks police to ‘save them from extortion’

Published - July 27, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association petitioning Director-General of Police Jitender, requesting protection from entities allegedly extorting them.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) recently petitioned Director-General of Police (DGP) Jitender alleging that various groups, including social activists, Joint Action Committees, student organisations, RTI activists and individuals posing as journalists, were disrupting schools and resorting to extortion. TRSMA president K. Papi Reddy, general secretary S.N. Reddy and others said in a memorandum to the DGP that such individuals and organisations were also threatening them and destroying school property, resulting in financial losses for them and compromising the safety of students and staff. Parents were also worried about these developments, they said and sought adequate security for them and action against such groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US