TRSMA asks police to ‘save them from extortion’

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) recently petitioned Director-General of Police (DGP) Jitender alleging that various groups, including social activists, Joint Action Committees, student organisations, RTI activists and individuals posing as journalists, were disrupting schools and resorting to extortion. TRSMA president K. Papi Reddy, general secretary S.N. Reddy and others said in a memorandum to the DGP that such individuals and organisations were also threatening them and destroying school property, resulting in financial losses for them and compromising the safety of students and staff. Parents were also worried about these developments, they said and sought adequate security for them and action against such groups.