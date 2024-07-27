GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TRSMA asks police to ‘save them from extortion’

Published - July 27, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Office-bearers of Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association petitioning Director-General of Police Jitender, requesting protection from entities allegedly extorting them.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) recently petitioned Director-General of Police (DGP) Jitender alleging that various groups, including social activists, Joint Action Committees, student organisations, RTI activists and individuals posing as journalists, were disrupting schools and resorting to extortion. TRSMA president K. Papi Reddy, general secretary S.N. Reddy and others said in a memorandum to the DGP that such individuals and organisations were also threatening them and destroying school property, resulting in financial losses for them and compromising the safety of students and staff. Parents were also worried about these developments, they said and sought adequate security for them and action against such groups.

