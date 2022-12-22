TRSLP becomes BRSLP in Legislature

December 22, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

After the Election Commission’s approval for change of its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on December 8, it became TRS Legislature Party to BRS Legislature Party in the Telangana Legislature on Thursday.

According to separate bulletins issued by the Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday, the TRS Legislature Party had requested Speaker of the Assembly and Chairman of the Council to alter the name of Legislature Party to BRSLP in the records of the Legislature, wherever required.

Accordingly, separate bulletins were issued by the Assembly and Council stating that TRSLP shall henceforth be treated as BRSLP and necessary changes in the records incidental thereto be effected forthwith. The information was also communicated to all members of the Assembly and Council.

