TRS worker ends life

11 November 2020 23:22 IST

A TRS worker committed suicide late on Tuesday night by hanging himself from a tree after the defeat of the party in the Dubbak by-election. He was survived by his wife and two children.

According to sources, Bokkala Swamy (32) was a die-hard TRS supporter, and like many others, he was shocked at the Dubbak result. Unable to digest it, he hanged himself at Konayipally village of Daulatabad mandal.

Finance Minister Harish Rao along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and Forest Corporation chairman Onteru Pratap Reddy rushed to the village and consoled the family. The Minister also took part in his last rites.

“Victory and defeat are part and parcel of all elections. TRS will be there to support its workers. Swamy worked hard for the party. We will support his wife Radha and three children – Karthik (10), Satwik (7) and Maneesh (4),” said Mr. Harish Rao. He gave ₹2 lakh to the family.

He also urged all party workers not to lose confidence.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)