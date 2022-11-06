TRS won because of Left parties support

CPI State secretary K. Sambasiva Rao has said that the TRS won the Munugode bypoll only because of the support extended by the Left parties.

Talking to media persons, he said the defeat of the BJP and victory of the TRS was a triumph of democracy. The election result will augur well for the coming together of all anti-BJP forces on a common platform in future. It also highlighted the need for Left parties to unite to keep the BJP at bay.

The Congress cadre voted for the BJP under compelling circumstances as the former party lacked a big name to take the lead. But, it will not be the case in next Assembly elections. The contest will be only between the TRS and the Congress. The BJP will not retain the Parliament and Assembly seats it won in the past.

“The Left parties are ready to work with forces which are in a position to defeat the BJP. We will ensure that the BJP does not establish its foothold in Telangana,” Mr. Rao remarked.