TRS wins six ULBs in erstwhile Nizamabad dist.

The TRS has shown its supremacy in municipal elections by winning six out of seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the erstwhile undivided district, and finishing third in the prestigious Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC).

In the NMC, the voter gave a mixed verdict electing 28 BJP, 16 AIMIM, 13 TRS, 2 Cong candidates and one independent in the 60 divisions’ corporation.

In the tug-of-war election in this city, BJP, though it emerged as the single largest party, it has no choice to take up reins of the NMC as it fell three seats short of the magic figure of 31. If the ruling party MLCs and MLAs enrolled their votes in the corporation, the magic limit might go up. So, it is clear that the TRS with the support of its friendly political party, MIM, and also ex-officio members, may come to power here.

The scene will be different if the MIM insists for the Mayoral post as the party in the previous corporation, though secured majority seats of 16, it extended its support to the TRS to win mayoral post and compromised with deputy mayor post. Then, the TRS won only 10 seats in the NMC.

The MIM retained the same number of seats like in the last elections.

The worst-hit is Congress as its strength was reduced to a single digit from 16 in the previous corporation to just two.

However, except two, all its members later joined the TRS.

The BJP, which won just 6 divisions in 2014 elections, considerably improved its strength by winning 22 more this time. In the multi-cornered contests in the NMC and triangular fight in the remaining six municipalities, the TRS got a clear mandate in Bheemgal, Bodhan, Armoor, Yellareddy, Banswada and Kamareddy.

Though the Congress gave a good fight in Kamareddy, it lost to the TRS.

Congress party’s expectations in Yellareddy have gone awry in the results.

In Bheemgal, which comes under Balkonda constituency represented by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, the result was one-sided. All the 12 wards went in favour of TRS there.