TRS wins nine out of 18 municipalities in Nalgonda

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi won nine of the total 18 municipalities, with a clear majority in undivided Nalgonda, including Huzurnagar and Kodad, in the urban local bodies results declared on Saturday.

In Kodad and Huzurnagar, the home of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the party was decimated to three and seven wards, whereas the winning TRS figures stood at 25 and 20, respectively.

The good news for TRS started with Alair municipality in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, where it won eight of the total 12 wards early in the day. Its results were straightforward, comfortably passing the corresponding ‘magic figures’ also in Mothkur and Pochampally.

TRS, in Suryapet, the home constituency of Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy emerged the single largest party winning 24 of the total 48 wards, and Congress and BJP secured 15 and five wards respectively.

Congress, on the other hand, got majority wards in Chandur municipality only, and in Nereducherla, where it is in a pre-poll alliance with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), it together garnered (7+1) eight of the total 15 wards.

Hung situations are many, including in the Nalgonda municipality, which witnessed a neck and neck contest and ended in 20-each figure between Congress and TRS at the end.

With plenty of possibilities, for post-poll alliances and votes of ex-officio members becoming crucial, more hung municipalities like Choutuppal, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta, Chityal and Halia will now become home for intense action and negotiation.