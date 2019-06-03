TRS wins MLC bypolls in Telangana

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Monday emerged victorious in Telangana Legislative Council bypolls from Nalgonda, Warangal and Ranga Reddy Local Authorities constituencies.

TRS nominees Tera Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) and P. Mahender Reddy (Ranga Reddy) defeated their Congress rivals in the bypolls held on May 31, official sources said.

The victory in the Members of Legislative Council (MLC) bypolls brings cheer to the TRS which faced unexpected results in the recent Lok Sabha election. The Party bagged nine of the total 17 Seats, conceding four to the BJP and three to the Congress.

After its massive victory in the Assembly election held in December last year, the TRS was widely expected to secure 13-14 Seats in Lok Sabha election.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Chinnapa Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Mahender Reddy on their triumph.

He thanked the representatives of local bodies who handed a “one-sided victory” to TRS candidates, a Party release said.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, also congratulated the winners and complimented the Party’s leadership in districts.

The three MLC bypolls were necessitated as sitting MLCs resigned in last December.