TRS wins majority in Karimnagar set to retain Mayor post

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has retained the coveted Mayor post of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar by winning 33 divisions out of the total 60 divisions in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Incidentally, the TRS had won two municipal divisions unopposed on the last date of withdrawal. The Congress party, which had its sway on Karimnagar municipality for several decades, was completely wiped out with not a single candidate winning from any of the municipal division in Karimnagar. Majority of Congress candidates lost their deposits in the elections.

The BJP consolidated its position by winning from 13 divisions in elections. It had won from only two divisions in 2014 elections. The TRS rebels who contested as independents won from 8 divisions and the MIM from 6 divisions. The TDP, CPI and CPM failed to open their accounts in this election.

Since the beginning of the counting, starting with the counting of postal ballots, the TRS candidates continued their leads. It was one-sided victory in majority of the divisions. However, the TRS faced some stiff competition from the BJP candidates in some divisions.

Former mayor S. Ravinder Singh won for the fifth consecutive time in this election. Now the race is hotting up for the Mayor post with former mayor S. Ravinder Singh, senior corporator Y. Sunil Rao and new entrant V. Rajender Rao in the contest and seeking the blessings of the party high command. Mr. Singh is banking on his developmental works such as ₹ 1 a tap connection and ₹ 1 conduct of last rites of all sections of society in Karimnagar and other works. Besides, he is confident of party high command support to his candidature for the continuation of welfare schemes.

Senior corporator Y. Sunil Rao is also banking on the support from State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar and the new entrant V. Rajender Rao is confident of support from Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.