TRS wins 36 wards in Siddipet municipality

03 May 2021 21:07 IST

Minister Harish Rao proves his hold on the region

As expected, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao proved his hold on Siddipet with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) winning 36 of 43 wards in the elections to Siddipet Municipality for which counting was held on Monday.

While independents won in five wards in one ward a rebel has won. BJP and MIM bagged one seat each.

The result is a major victory for the TRS, which faced a humiliating defeat in the recent byelection to the neighbouring Dubbak assembly constituency.

The results are a reflection of the trust of the people of the town in Mr. Harish Rao who has been focusing on the development of the town, irrespective of elections. After formation of separate district, more funds were brought to the district and several activities were taken up in the town. Komaticheruvu was developed on par with tank bund at Hyderabad. Siddipet was also the first district headquarters, which got a medical college after formation of districts.

Right from the notification for elections to the municipality, Mr. Harish Rao focused on selection of candidates. Many sitting members were dropped and new faces introduced. He focused on door-to-door campaign and met as many people as possible.

On the other hand, the Opposition parties entrusted the responsibility of winning the elections on the candidates. “The civic body elections have once again proven that Siddipet is a bastion of the TRS. People voted for development and welfare, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. I thank people for the faith bestowed upon the party,” said Mr. Harish Rao responding to party’s victory.

Independent (rebel) candidate from 20th ward Riyaz and from 35 ward Bhumpalli Srilatha and Payyavula Purnima have joined the TRS after the results were announced.