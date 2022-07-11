TRS will be politically buried: BJP

KCR’s fear was clearly visible in the press conference, says Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar countered Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP at the Centre in a press conference in the evening, stating that the days for TRS government are numbered and it would be politically buried.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s fear was clearly visible in his face during the press conference. Something is brewing within the TRS. There are several Eknath Shindes in the TRS and that is why the Chief Minister recalled the name of Shinde many times,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar while speaking to reporters at the party office on Sunday evening, hours after the press conference was addressed by the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister has criticised Jogulamba and he should apologise to the Hindu society in this regard. “The language used by the Chief Minister is highly objectionable. It was demeaning his position as well. There is no comparision at all between Mr. Modi and Mr. Rao. He shows no courtesy to honour the Prime Minister. Many minors were raped in the State and no arrests were made. He fears what if people question about his promise to transform Telangana towns as London, Istanbul and Singapore. No answer for this question,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar and asked why the Chief Minister confined himself to his farm house when several sections of people — farmers, students and RTC employees — committed suicide.

Referring to the criticism on the economic front, the BJP State president said that across the globe several countries are still recovering from the havoc caused by COVID pandemic.

“South Telangana has become like a desert due to the lopsided policies of TRS government. KCR wants to make India like Telangana. Can he do that by confining himself to his farm house and Pragathi Bhavan?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar, adding that Mr. Rao has become a joker with his behaviour and attitude. He said that Chief Minister’s praising of emergency reflected his mindset.

On the letter written to the Supreme Court by some retired judges in Nupur Sharma case, the BJP president wondered how it can be linked to the party. He said that crores of rupees were collected from Neerav Modi and Vijay Mallya by the Centre.

In a related development, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the two-hour-long press conference by the Chief Minister was nothing new but a repeat of what he said in the past.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has exposed himself once again and degraded himself. The language used by him shows the hidden fear and insecurity in him. Instead, he should have focused on the flood situation being faced by the people and could have addressed those issues,” said Mr Kishan Reddy in a release here on Sunday night.