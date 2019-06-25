TRS warns BJP not to communalise Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Karne Prabhakar has cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against communalising every incident in Telangana and said people of Telangana will not accept such politics.

At a press conference here, Mr. Prabhakar demanded an apology from BJP Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao for his alleged communal remarks that they would not hesitate to slash the throats of a particular group. The remarks are unwarranted and State BJP chief K. Lakshman should ensure that Mr. Bapu Rao withdraws them, he added.

He said the politics being played out by the BJP in West Bengal cannot be replicated in Telangana which is a politically vibrant place and will not accept communal politics. He alleged that Mr. Bapu Rao was trying to create trouble in a peaceful district like Adilabad. Similarly, BJP MLA Raja Singh and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay were encouraging violence to derive political mileage, he alleged.

The BJP’s performance in Telangana in Lok Sabha elections was not its real strength and it was proved in the local body elections where people rejected them outright, he claimed.