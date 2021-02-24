TRS violated poll code: BJP, CPI (M)

Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders on Tuesday met Returning Officer of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency and District Collector Prashant J. Patil alleging that the ruling TRS party has violated the poll code.

“Since 6 a.m. on Tuesday, TRS leaders have erected flexis, hoardings and party flags across Nalgonda town without a valid permission. We are hereby submitting photos and videos as evidence to initiate action as per the poll code,” BJP’s State executive Nukala Narsimha Reddy and its town municipal leader B. Prasad wrote.

Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy of CPI (M) also raised objections and said that several arrangements for the nomination-filing of TRS’ Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were in violation of the model code. “TRS flags, thoranam, flexis are all across the town, to every electric pole at the main centres and intersections. Although complaints were filed with the RO, they were not removed. There is no permission for DJ speakers. We will be approaching the Chief Electoral Office,” he said.