TRS violated poll code: BJP, CPI (M)

Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders on Tuesday met Returning Officer of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency and District Collector Prashant J. Patil alleging that the ruling TRS party has violated the poll code.
“Since 6 a.m. on Tuesday, TRS leaders have erected flexis, hoardings and party flags across Nalgonda town without a valid permission. We are hereby submitting photos and videos as evidence to initiate action as per the poll code,” BJP’s State executive Nukala Narsimha Reddy and its town municipal leader B. Prasad wrote.
Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy of CPI (M) also raised objections and said that several arrangements for the nomination-filing of TRS’ Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were in violation of the model code. “TRS flags, thoranam, flexis are all across the town, to every electric pole at the main centres and intersections. Although complaints were filed with the RO, they were not removed. There is no permission for DJ speakers. We will be approaching the Chief Electoral Office,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath