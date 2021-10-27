TRS victory is confirmed, says Harish Rao

BJP clueless about welfare schemes implemented in TS

Senior TRS leader and Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao has asserted that the victory of the ruling party was confirmed with the surveys being conducted by agencies engaged by different political parties and the Opposition leaders were indulging in false propaganda against the TRS as they were desperate.

The welfare and developmental schemes launched by the TRS government would ensure the victory of the party candidate and the opposition parties were trying to hoodwink the people unable to digest the fact that the TRS candidate was set to win the bypoll. Mr. Harish Rao addressed the media after the conclusion of the electioneering in Huzurabad constituency that is set to go for polling on October 30.

He said the TRS’ march had been continuing since 2001 and the government had introduced several innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi and others for the welfare of different sections, especially farmers. The BJP which was ruling at the Centre had no clue about the innovative schemes launched by the Telangana government and the BJP leaders were not able to clarify when asked about their government’s failure to launch such schemes.

It was condemnable that the cess on diesel was increased to Rs. 31 a litre as compared to ₹ 4 a litre during the previous UPA government, he said asking the BJP leaders to respond. In addition, the BJP had tried to stall Dalit Bandhu and had never bothered about the public issues other than their efforts to spread communal hatred. The BJP government was trying to ensure that laws enacted in the interest of farmers were diluted while the TRS government accorded top priority to farmers’ welfare.

“The BJP government did not initiate any action against the son of th Union Minister who was involved in ghastly accident killing farmers. This indicates the concern of the BJP towards to the common man,” he added.