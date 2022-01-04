TRS unleashing repression against BJP leaders, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister meets Bandi in Karimnagar jail

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday accused the Telagana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) dispensation in the State of unleashing repression against the BJP leaders and cadres for espousing the cause of the agitated employees and teachers, who are up in arms against the controversial provisions of the GO 317 and the “arbitrary” zonal transfer policy.

“False cases have been registered against BJP State president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay and several other party cadres for taking up the cause of aggrieved employees and teachers,” he said, condemning the ‘police raid’ on the MP’s camp office during ‘Jagarana Deeksha’ here on Sunday night.

Mr. Reddy along with Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar on Tuesday met Mr. Sanjay during “mulakat” in the district jail, where the latter is lodged in connection with a case booked against him by Karimnagar police on charges of violating prohibitory orders, COVID-19 safety regulations and obstructing police from discharging their duties during his Jagarana Deeksha, which was foiled by the police at his camp office on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters at Karimnagar MP’s camp office later in the day, Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged that the police behaved in a high-handed manner with Mr. Sanjay and several other party leaders during the latter’s Jagarana Deeksha in support of the demand of various employees’ and teachers’ unions for changes to GO 317.

The Deeksha, modelled on the Gandhian concept of Satyagraha, was a peaceful programme intended to highlight the concerns of teachers and employees, he said, alleging that the police raided the MP’s camp office after breaking open the shutter locks with gas cutters, creating chaos.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao owes an explanation over the biased approach in enforcement of COVID-19 safety regulations,” he said referring to reports of instances of the ruling TRS leaders participating in various programmes in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State recently “without adhering” to COVID appropriate behaviour.

We have already apprised our party Central leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Sunday’s incident, Mr. Kishan Reddy said, adding that the party cadres would not be cowed down by the “intimidating tactics” of the TRS regime.

“The party cadres will take up people’s issues with renewed commitment, unfazed by the TRS regime’s repressive measures. People will teach the dictatorial regime at the helm in the State a fitting lesson at an appropriate time,” Mr. Reddy said.

Later, he visited the houses of the party leaders and cadres, those arrested on Sunday during the police raid.