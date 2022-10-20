TRS trying to split votes, says BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday charged the TRS with tryng to divide society in the name of castes, groups and communities and urged people to stand united to vote for the ‘Lotus’ symbol on the polling day.

Continuing his ongoing campaign at Munugode constituency, he said people have a choice to vote for a candidate who stands by them during rough times (BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy) and others who can only deceive them. Every voter should exercise his or her franchise and teach a lesson to the TRS, he said and questioned why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Ministers are touring the region after doing nothing all these years.

Meanwhile, party candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy has claimed that he had given crores of rupees to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Telangana agitation. “If I could be brought over I could have gone with the 12 other Congress MLAs into the TRS. I quit to force KCR to come to you. Now you can see Ministers and MLAs and others begging for votes. Please protect justice and virtues in this bypoll,” he appealed during his campaign.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender accused KCR of peddling lies about various welfare schemes and urged the people to question the ministers about the lack of proper infrastructure in the constituency and about the promised jobs. “KCR’s game will be over after this bypoll as Rajgopal Reddy is sure to win, hence he has been resorting to all kinds of dirty tricks,” he charged.

Earlier, former MP Dr. B. Narasiah told the media at the party office that the TRS Government had turned out to be more dictatorial than the united AP and people should realise that the BJP had become the home for the original Telangana activists who left the ruling party out of self-respect.