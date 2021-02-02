‘TRS trying fool unemployed youth one more time’

No concrete steps taken so far, says former MLA

AICC secretary and former legislator Challa Vamshichand Reddy has alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was trying to fool the unemployed youth one more time by talking of filling vacancies, with the fear of defeat in the forthcoming Graduate MLC and Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

Talking to newspersons here on Tuesday, he said the TRS government had been betraying the youth from day one disregarding the fact that both the formation of Telangana and TRS Government was due to the sacrifices made by the youth and the unemployed.

However, it had failed not only to provide jobs but also give unemployment allowance, as promised before the December 2018 Assembly elections.

The government was trying to deceive the youth again with a fake promise of filling 50,000 jobs and giving unemployment allowance.

Even a committee was not formed to find out the eligible unemployed youth for the allowance and drawing up the modalities of the scheme, the former MLA said.

Further, he alleged that the number of employees removed from service was more than the appointments made by the TRS government and cautioned the youth to be cautious about the deceptive strategies of TRS and teach a lesson to the party in the forthcoming elections.