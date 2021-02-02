‘TRS trying fool unemployed youth one more time’

AICC secretary and former legislator Challa Vamshichand Reddy has alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was trying to fool the unemployed youth one more time by talking of filling vacancies, with the fear of defeat in the forthcoming Graduate MLC and Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.
Talking to newspersons here on Tuesday, he said the TRS government had been betraying the youth from day one disregarding the fact that both the formation of Telangana and TRS Government was due to the sacrifices made by the youth and the unemployed.
However, it had failed not only to provide jobs but also give unemployment allowance, as promised before the December 2018 Assembly elections.
The government was trying to deceive the youth again with a fake promise of filling 50,000 jobs and giving unemployment allowance.
Even a committee was not formed to find out the eligible unemployed youth for the allowance and drawing up the modalities of the scheme, the former MLA said.
Further, he alleged that the number of employees removed from service was more than the appointments made by the TRS government and cautioned the youth to be cautious about the deceptive strategies of TRS and teach a lesson to the party in the forthcoming elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath