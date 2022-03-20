TRS trade union wing to participate in strike against privatisation

March 20, 2022 19:24 IST

Nationwide strike call given by trade unions on March 28 and 29

The trade union wing of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), TRS Karmika Vibhagam, will extend complete support to the nationwide strike call given by the trade unions on March 28 and 29 against privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said.

At a preparatory meeting held by several trade unions here on Sunday, he said they would oppose the anti-worker and anti-employee policies of the Centre, mostly aimed at privatising PSUs. Representatives of INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, TRSKV, IFTU, TNTUC, AIUTUC, BDL, HAL, BHEL, BSNL, railways, banks, postal and airports’ trade unions participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vinod Kumar alleged that the Centre was conspiring to privatise even the profit-making PSUs by forcing them into losses. He faulted the Centre’s moves to privatise railways, banks, life insurance and petroleum companies which were profit-making.

Several private companies had entered the life insurance business in the country but no one could match the success of the public sector, Life Insurance Corporation of India. Similarly, several private/corporate companies had also entered the petroleum business but none of them could match the success of PSU petroleum companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC, he explained.

He asked people and democratic voices to support the general strike call and make it a success to build pressure on the Centre to stop its privatisation policies.

Representatives of trade unions V. Danakarna Chary, L. Roop Singh, Sampath Rao, Venkatesh, Riyaz Ahmed, Bose, Yadava Reddy, Ramraj, Ramamurthy, Soundararajan, Manaiah, Raghava Rao, Bhaskar Reddy, Jeevan Kumar, Satyanarayana, Tirupathaiah, Bapurao, G. Rambabu Yadav and others attended.