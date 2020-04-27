TRS tones down Formation Day festivities

For the second consecutive time in the 19 year journey of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) since inception, the grandeur associated with Formation Day celebrations of TRS was missing on Monday. While the occasion was not celebrated last year due to election code in force for Parliament polls, it was lockdown which prevented the same this year.

All that the party did now was hoisting its flags at the hands of Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao here and ministers in their respective districts. The TRS leadership gave a call to the cadre to hoist the flags at their houses. The party had been organising the event with mass public meetings addressed by Mr. Rao in districts and Hyderabad few times since inception in 2001. The practice was given up now in present circumstances.

Apart from Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS Parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao, ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, V. Srinivas Goud and Eatala Rajender and MLCs Palla Rajeswara Reddy and M. Srinivas Reddy were present at the flag hoisting in party office.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod had lunch along with poor, sanitation, migrant and health workers after hoisting the flag at Mahbubabad. Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy unfurled the flag at their residence at Nirmal and Velpur in Nizamabad district respectively. Later, Mr. Prashant Redy participated in a blood donation camp at the local public health centre.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao distributed essential commodities on behalf of a trust run by him to nearly 1,000 sanitation workers, autorickshaw drivers, temple priests, imams and pastors at his native Palakurthy in Warangal district. He also participated in low key flag hoisting ceremonies at several centres in the district.

TRS MLA Haripriya Naik organised a procession from her camp office for garlanding the statue of Telangana thalli at Illendu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.