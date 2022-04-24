TRS to work with I-PAC and not Prashant Kishor: KTR

‘Aiming to reach out to first time voters’

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has officially engaged the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) as a partner for its poll preparations for the elections next year, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao revealed here.

The focus apparently would be on using the I-PAC’s expertise in the digital space to reach out to the new generation that is not fully aware of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s heroic fight for the separate state and his achievements as an administrator, he said.

“Youngsters who would soon acquire voting rights were kids when the separate state struggle reached its peak. So the effort is to reach out and explain the achievements of KCR and the TRS as a whole,” he said adding digital mode was one of the better ways to introduce KCR’s achievements to them.

KTR, who is also the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), however, argued that the party was engaged with the I-PAC but not its promoter Prashant Kishor as he had already disassociated himself with I-PAC and the relationship was with the organisation than the individual. “We had earlier had talks with Sunil Kanugolu and a few others as well. So engaging such strategists is not really new,” is what the Minister said while arguing that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao continues to remain the biggest political strategist for the TRS.

However, the I-PAC would assist and not drive the party activities. “I strongly believe that political strategists or such organisations can only augment and complement the party strategies and it was the political leaders who have to fight on the field.”

Replying to a question that the track record of Prashant Kishor was creating divisive narratives for success and whether Telangana would see similar strategies in the coming days, he said he and the TRS always opposed divisive atmosphere.