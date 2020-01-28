TRS to take on Centre during Budget session

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is getting ready to cross swords with the Centre during the Budget session of Parliament, raking up issues that are not convenient to the Modi government and also blame it for the economic slowdown.

The strategy to be adopted by the party was decided at the Parliamentary Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan, headed by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

The TRS MPs will express their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and advise the government to focus on improving the economy and addressing unemployment rather than issues like the CAA and the NRC.

KTR advised them to raise the economic crisis in the country and how it was impacting even a progressive state like Telangana. He said the MPs should not hesitate in blaming the Centre for not releasing the GST dues and demand immediate release of funds. The Centre would also be exposed on how it ignored NITI Aayog suggestions on financial assistance to innovative programmes in Telangana.

The floor would also be used to highlight the schemes in Telangana like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Kakatiya, Aarogyasri and Harithahaaram and how the Central government was inspired by them. Yet the Centre was not giving any funds to Telangana.

Later, speaking to reporters, TRS Parliamentary Party leaders Nama Nageshwar Rao and K. Keshav Rao said the meeting also passed a resolution appreciating Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, for ensuring that the underprivileged sections got their share in municipalities as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.