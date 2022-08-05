TRS to support Alva
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has decided to support combined Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the election of Vice-President.
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mandated all the sixteen MPs of the party to vote for Ms. Alva in Saturday’s polling. The party had supported Opposition candidate Yeshwant Sinha in the election of the President last month.
