TRS to organise KCR’s birthday fete for 3 days

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to celebrate the 68 th birthday of its founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on a grand scale for three days starting from February 15. His birthday falls on February 17.

Working president of the party and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao asked the party ranks on Sunday to celebrate the occasion by participating in social service activities in whatever way possible to them. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao transformed Telangana into a model State by leading it in the path of development after realising the people’s 60-year dream of statehood to the region.

Suggesting broad ideas of the programmes that could be taken up for the three days, Mr. Rama Rao told the party ranks to organise distribution of food, fruits and clothes in hospitals, old-age homes and orphanages on February 15, blood donation camps on February 16 and plantation and all religious prayers on February 17.

Besides, the party activists could take up gift a smile programme in whatever way possible to them to help those in need and could also participate in other social service activities.

Volleyball tourney

Meanwhile, Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by K. Kavitha is organising a State-level volleyball tournament here on the occasion of KCR’s birthday for men and women. Top three teams would be given prize money of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 each in the two categories.

