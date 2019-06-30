TRS to launch enrolment through mobile and online

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will soon introduce a mobile application and an online facility for party membership enrolment.

Both the features would be available to the party functionaries in a week, TRS working president K. Taraka Rama Rao said at a meeting with in-charges of the party’s membership drive here on Sunday.

He asked the Assembly constituency in-charges of the party’s membership drive to complete the targeted enrolment before July 20.

Mr. Rama Rao has also given instructions to party leaders on the formation of party committees at district level and suggested them that formation of committees at village and mandal-level in rural areas and basthi and division level in urban areas and also for the party’s affiliated bodies should be taken up simultaneously.

Inclusive membership

The committees at all levels should at least have 51% of members from SC, ST, BC, minority communities, he said.

Every committee should at least have 15 active party members, the TRS working president said adding that digitalisation of party membership data would be taken up district-wise.

Stating that it was the responsibility of the membership drive in-charges to complete the enrolment successfully by coordinating with party’s legislators and other local leaders, he said membership registration booklets for enrolment of 60-lakh members were already dispatched to 119 Assembly constituencies.

Active members

Further, he told the membership drive in-charges to ensure enrolment of at least 35% as active members. He pointed out that the party had also appointed one person in-charge of every two Assembly constituencies in districts and one in-charge for every constituency in the GHMC limits for coordination.

The in-charges appointed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to oversee the membership drive would be required to stay in the constituencies allotted to them for the next two weeks to make all local leaders participate in the enrolment drive.

Mr. Rama Rao told the membership drive in-charges to instruct the functionaries taking up member enrolment to collect complete data about members, including their full address, mobile number, Aadhaar number and nominee details since they would be extended free accident insurance cover.