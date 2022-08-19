TRS to kickstart its Munugode campaign with KCR public meet

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will kickstart its campaign to win the Munugode Assembly seat, which will go for byelection, with a public meeting to be addressed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Munugode on Saturday.

The TRS has stepped its activity since the day sitting legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the Congress resigned his MLA seat for joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and re-contest the election “for development of the constituency” as claimed by him. The local leadership of TRS led by Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy has been criss-crossing the constituency from the day after Mr. Rajgopal Reddy resigned his seat with a focus on attracting village and mandal level leaders of other parties, particularly the Congress. In the process, several sarpanches, MPTC members and other key grass-roots level activists of the Congress have joined TRS with an assurance of “proper recognition”.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy has been camping in Munugode for the last few days to oversee the arrangements being made for the Saturday’s public meeting scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The TRS leaders of the erstwhile Nalgonda district were said to be planning a huge gathering in the measure of about one-lakh attendance to present it as the party’s show of strength ahead of BJP bigwig Amit Shah’s scheduled public meeting there on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Friday Mr. Jagadish Reddy said people of Munugode Assembly constituency have now realised that they have committed a mistake by preferring the Congress candidate in 2018 election and claimed that they have resolved now to rectify the mistake by voting TRS and ensuring faster development of the constituency.

“People are discussing the reasons for Mr. Rajgopal Reddy’s resignation and are of the view that he did it for his family’s business interests and not for the development of the constituency as being claimed by him,” Mr. Jagadish Reddy said.