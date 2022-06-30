TRS to hold meet in support of Yashwant Sinha

Oppn. candidate for Prsidential poll to meet parties, seek support

Presidential candidate supported by the Opposition parties, Yashwant Sinha, is arriving in the city on July 2 to seek support of Members of Parliament belonging to the Opposition parties. A meeting is being organised in support of his candidature by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Jal Vihar.

Arrangements to welcome the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election and also for the meeting to be held in his support were discussed with party leaders of the Greater Hyderabad unit by working president of the TRS and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao at the party office here on Thursday.

Mr. Rama Rao told his party colleagues that Mr. Sinha would arrive at the airport at 10 am on July 2 and a grand reception was being planned by the party. He shared the responsibilities of Mr. Sinha’s welcome and the meeting to be held in support of his candidature to Ministers and other leaders of the party.

Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and C. Malla Reddy, MP G. Ranjith Reddy, party legislators T. Padma Rao, K.P. Vivekanand, D. Nagender, M. Hanumantha Rao, A. Gandhi, M. Kishan Reddy, M. Gopinath, M. Krishna Rao, D. Sudhir Reddy, K. Venkatesh, M. Gopal, and P. Rajeshwar Reddy, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, and M. Rajasekhar Reddy participated in the meeting.