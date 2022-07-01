TRS to give rousing reception to Yashwant Sinha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is planning to accord a rousing reception to the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha on Saturday.

The party leadership has planned a bike rally from Begumpet airport to Jal Vihar with a large number of party ranks leading the rally riding bikes escorting Mr. Sinha to the meeting place at Jal Vihar. After the TRS meeting, Mr. Sinha is also scheduled to visit Gandhi Bhavan to seek the support of Congress MPs from the State and also to meet the leadership of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mulsimeen (AIMIM).

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao told senior leaders of the party that the decision to support Mr. Sinha’s candidature was taken following calls from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Support to Mr. Sinha’s candidature was being extended keeping in mind the prevailing situation in the country wherein the anti-democratic, anti-constitutional and dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would address the meeting being organised by TRS in support of Mr. Sinha’s candidature followed by Mr. Sinha making an appeal. All Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons and other senior leaders of the party would participate in the meeting.